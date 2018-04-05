 'Salman Khan faces life threat in Jodhpur jail'
Actor Salman Khan, who was sentenced to five years of imprisonment in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, faces threat to his life from prisoners in Jodhpur central jail, his lawyer claimed on Thursday.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court for a hearing in allegations on Black Buck hunting case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. PTI Photo

JODHPUR: Actor Salman Khan, who was sentenced to five years of imprisonment in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, faces threat to his life from prisoners in Jodhpur central jail, his lawyer claimed on Thursday.

Speaking to the media post a sessions court's verdict in Jodhpur, Salman's lawyer said he will appeal for suspension of sentence to the Sessions Court judge and inform the court about the threats Salman Khan has received from Jail.



In January, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi of Rajasthan has issued a death threat to Salman Khan, saying the Bollywood actor will be killed in Jodhpur.

"Salman Khan will be killed here, in Jodhpur... Then he will come to know about our real identity," Bishnoi had told media persons.

Bishnoi's death threat to Salman was linked with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. It was the Bishnoi community which had brought up the black buck hunting case, and ever since the community considers the Bollywood actor a "villain".



Members of Bishnoi community also burst crackers and celebrated the conviction of Salman Khan in the case.



Salman was on Thursday found guilty of killing the blackbucks, from the antelope family, in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of the film "Hum Saath Saath Hain"

