'Salman Khan faces life threat in Jodhpur jail'

Speaking to the media post a sessions court's verdict in Jodhpur, Salman's lawyer said he will appeal for suspension of sentence to the Sessions Court judge and inform the court about the threats Salman Khan has received from Jail.In January, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi of Rajasthan has issued a death threat to Salman Khan, saying the Bollywood actor will be killed in Jodhpur."Salman Khan will be killed here, in Jodhpur... Then he will come to know about our real identity," Bishnoi had told media persons.Bishnoi's death threat to Salman was linked with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. It was the Bishnoi community which had brought up the black buck hunting case, and ever since the community considers the Bollywood actor a "villain".Members of Bishnoi community also burst crackers and celebrated the conviction of Salman Khan in the case.Salman was on Thursday found guilty of killing the blackbucks, from the antelope family, in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of the film "Hum Saath Saath Hain"