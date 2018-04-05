 Blackbuck poaching case: 5 things to know about the gangster who issued death threat to Salman Khan
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Blackbuck poaching case: 5 things to know about the gangster who issued death threat to Salman Khan

Blackbuck poaching case: 5 things to know about the gangster who issued death threat to Salman Khan

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi of Rajasthan has issued a death threat to Salman Khan, saying the Bollywood actor will be killed in Jodhpur.

By: || Updated: 05 Apr 2018 05:29 PM
Blackbuck poaching case: 5 things to know about the gangster who issued death threat to Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court for a hearing in allegations on Black Buck hunting case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. PTI Photo

NEW DELHI: Actor Salman Khan, who was sentenced to five years of imprisonment in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, faces threat to his life from prisoners in Jodhpur central jail, his lawyer claimed on Thursday.

Speaking to the media post a sessions court's verdict in Jodhpur, Salman's lawyer said he will appeal for suspension of sentence to the Sessions Court judge and inform the court about the threats Salman Khan has received from Jail.

Five things to know about Lawrence Bishnoi, who issued a death threat to Salman Khan

  • In January, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi of Rajasthan has issued a death threat to Salman Khan, saying the Bollywood actor will be killed in Jodhpur.

  • "Salman Khan will be killed here, in Jodhpur... Then he will come to know about our real identity," Bishnoi told media persons on January 4 while being taken to a Jodhpur court in police security. Bishnoi was being produced in the court following his arrest on charges of terrorising traders and extorting them.

  • The gangster claimed that he had been framed in false cases and that to date, not even a single witness had deposed in the court to prove the charges. "Now, if the police want me to do some major crime, I shall kill Salman Khan and that too in Jodhpur," he had said.

  • Bishnoi's death threat to Salman was linked with the black buck killing case of 1998. It was the Bishnoi community which had brought up the black buck hunting case, and ever since the community considers the Bollywood actor a "villain".

  • Some feel that the gangster talked of killing Salman just to create a sensation. Bishoi is a notious gangster and has been charged in over 20 cases of attempt to murder, carjacking, extortion, snatching and under the Arms Act in Punjab-Haryana belt.


(With inputs from IANS)

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story IN PICS: Why Blackbucks Got Salman Khan Into Trouble

trending now

VIDEO
Black Buck Poaching Case: Tabu, Sonali Bendre reach Jodhpur ...
VIDEO
Master Stroke: Lucknow's disputed land has several claimant, businessman's ...
VIDEO
Black Buck Case: Salman Khan may get punishment of 1 ...