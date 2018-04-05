Blackbuck poaching case: 5 things to know about the gangster who issued death threat to Salman Khan



In January, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi of Rajasthan has issued a death threat to Salman Khan, saying the Bollywood actor will be killed in Jodhpur.



"Salman Khan will be killed here, in Jodhpur... Then he will come to know about our real identity," Bishnoi told media persons on January 4 while being taken to a Jodhpur court in police security. Bishnoi was being produced in the court following his arrest on charges of terrorising traders and extorting them.



The gangster claimed that he had been framed in false cases and that to date, not even a single witness had deposed in the court to prove the charges. "Now, if the police want me to do some major crime, I shall kill Salman Khan and that too in Jodhpur," he had said.



Bishnoi's death threat to Salman was linked with the black buck killing case of 1998. It was the Bishnoi community which had brought up the black buck hunting case, and ever since the community considers the Bollywood actor a "villain".



Some feel that the gangster talked of killing Salman just to create a sensation. Bishoi is a notious gangster and has been charged in over 20 cases of attempt to murder, carjacking, extortion, snatching and under the Arms Act in Punjab-Haryana belt.



NEW DELHI: Actor Salman Khan, who was sentenced to five years of imprisonment in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, faces threat to his life from prisoners in Jodhpur central jail, his lawyer claimed on Thursday.Speaking to the media post a sessions court's verdict in Jodhpur, Salman's lawyer said he will appeal for suspension of sentence to the Sessions Court judge and inform the court about the threats Salman Khan has received from Jail.(With inputs from IANS)