'BJP's Win In UP Civic Polls 2017 Will Help Party In Gujarat Elections 2017': Rajnath Singh

Just before Gujarat Assembly Polls 2017, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed confidence that his party will win 150 plus seats in the state.In an exclusive conversation with ABP News, Rajnath Singh also said-"BJP's win in UP Civic Polls 2017 will help the party in Gujarat Elections 2017."Commenting on "Vikas" (development) Rajnath Singh said that-"Vikas is an issue in Gujarat Elections 2017".The 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly election 2017 is scheduled to be held on 9 December 2017 and 14 December 2017 and all 182 members of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly will be elected. The leader of the largest party or coalition will become the next Chief Minister.The counting of votes will take place on December 18.Presently BJP is ruling the Gujarat under CM Vijay Rupani.