BJP's win in Assam 'is historic by all standards': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dubbed the BJP's win in Assam as historic and said the saffron party will do everything possible to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of the people."Heartiest congratulations to Assam BJP Karyakartas and leaders for the exceptional win. This win is historic by all standards. Phenomenal! BJP will do everything possible to fulfil dreams & aspirations of the people of Assam & take the state's development journey to new heights," Prime Minister Modi said in a series of tweets."I spoke to Sarbananda Sonowal & congratulated him for the performance of the party & the efforts through the campaign. Across India, people are placing their faith in BJP & see it as the party that can usher in all-round & inclusive development," he tweeted.According to the latest Election Commission data, the BJP is leading in 56, Congress in 25 and Asom Gana Parishad in 15 seats respectively.Meanwhile in West Bengal, the TMC is leading in 212 seats, Left 25, Congress in 41, BJP in seven and others in seven seats.