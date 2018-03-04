 BJP's victory in Tripura is an 'extraordinary event': Shivraj Singh Chouhan
By: || Updated: 04 Mar 2018 10:43 AM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday termed Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in Tripura as an "extraordinary event".

"No one would have believed if I said it a few days ago that BJP will form govt in Tripura. We also had doubts a few days ago if our govt can be formed there because of long tenure of left governance. This is an extraordinary event in political history," he said reported ANI.

On Saturday, the remarkable saffron surge in the northeast decimated the Left in Tripura. The BJP ousted the CPI-M from power after 25 long years. Party is now looking to form a coalition government in Nagaland. BJP is also eyeing power in Meghalaya with the help from anti-Congress parties.

