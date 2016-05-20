BJP’s Sarbananda Sonowal to be sworn in as Assam CM on May 24

Union sports minister and BJP’s chief ministerial candidate Sarbananda Sonowal would be sworn in as Assam chief minister on May 24.The first meeting of the BJP Legislature Party in Assam will be held on May 22 to elect the party's chief ministerial candidate Sarbananda Sonowal as its leader.The newly-elected BJP members of the Assam Assembly today informally met under the leadership of Sonowal at the party headquarters in Guwahati, party spokesman Himanta Biswa Sarma said.The victorious BJP legislators decided to have the first official meeting of the Legislature Party on May 22 where Sonowal will be elected as their leader, Sarma said.BJP's alliance partners, AGP and BPF, will meet the next day to elect Sonowal as the leader of the alliance, he said.The new government will be sworn in on May 24 here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, all the chief ministers of NDA, including those in the North East, besides senior central BJP ministers, Sarma said.Sonowal, who is currently Union Sports Minister, will go to Delhi today to meet Modi and Shah on the election outcome and government formation, he added.(Agency inputs)