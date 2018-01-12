BJP's Sambit Patra says Congress is politicising the issue of SC's judges



The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday launched an attack on Congress. The BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the press conference held by four Supreme Court judges raising concerns against the administration was an internal matter of the court.He said “Under the Constitutional scheme of this country, the judiciary is independent and it has its own internal mechanisms,”He also said "We are surprised and pained that the Congress which has been rejected number of times by people in elections is trying to gain political mileage. By politicising the issue, the Congress has exposed itself"He further added, “Attorney General KK Venugopal has given a statement on the matter.”ALSO READ:Previously, the Congress on Friday described the unprecedented action of four Supreme Court judges of listing out the problems afflicting the institution as "extremely disturbing" and said the concerns raised by them will have far-reaching consequences.Four senior judges of the Supreme Court on Friday mounted a virtual revolt against the chief justice, listing a litany of problems that they said are afflicting the country's highest court and warned they coulddestroy Indian democracy.The unprecedented move at a joint news conference by the four judges including Justice J Chelameswar, the second senior judge after the Chief Justice of India, left the judiciary and observers stunned, leaving uncertain how this open dissension in the hallowed institution would be resolved.(With inputs from agencies)