BJP's Roopa Ganguly attacked in South 24 Parganas

Actor-turned-BJP leader Roopa Ganguly on Sunday sustained a head injury after being allegedly attacked by workers of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress with stones and sticks in South 24 Parganas district, the party said.Roopa, who contested the recently-concluded Bengal assembly polls on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket, went to Kakdwip hospital to visit an injured BJP polling agent, Basana Majhi.After interacting with the injured agent, Roopa was heading towards Ishwaripur village along with Majhi's mother and sister when stones were pelted at her car."Police was there with us, but they remained silent spectators as the assailants pelted stones and attacked us with sticks," one of Roopa's aides told IANS.Roopa, who was rushed to a nearby hospital, blamed local Trinamool workers for attacking her.BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said attacks cannot affect the spirit of BJP."We will first protest in a democratic manner. But other ways of answering these attacks are also known to us."Terming May 27, the swearing-in day of the new Trinamool government, a "black day", Ghosh futher added that he would request the central government not to send any guests to attend this ceremony.Another veteran BJP leader Jaypraskash Mazumdar blamed Chief Minister-designate Mamata Banerjee for not keeping the promise of sustaining post-result peace in the state."This attack proves that Mamata says something else (to the media) and orders exactly the opposite to her party workers."West Bengal has witnessed several incidents of post-result violence where activists across parties have either been killed or have suffered severe injuries.