BJP Yuva Morcha slaps notice on historian Ramchandra Guha for linking Gauri Lankesh’s murder to Sangh Parivar

New Delhi: Days after Bengaluru based journalist Guari Lankesh was shot dead point-blank, famous historian Ramchandra Guha has received a notice from Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha, after he raised the speculation that people affiliated with RSS are behind the scribe’s murder.The notice said Guha made the "utterances" intentionally to bring disrepute to the RSS and BJP with an "ulterior motive" and that the "direct allegations, insinuations and innuendos" impute criminal conduct.Noting that investigations were still ongoing in the deaths of rationalists Narendra Dhabolkar, Govind Pansare, MM Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh, the notice also said no trial had taken place against any person, much less any conviction."Under such circumstances, without any basis or proof,you have given false and mischievous statements clearly calculated to defame our Client's organisation and its members," the notice says.It quoted Guha as having said in an interview, "It is very likely that her murderers came from the same Sangh Parivar from which the murderers of Dabholkar, Pansare and Kalburgi came." It also said Guha had made similar statements in an article.Guha on Monday night took to his social media account and responded to the notice and lashed out at people who attempt to silence the journalist; asserting that “we shall not be silenced”.Guha further went ahead and made a reference to a statement made by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee saying, “Atal Bihari said the answer to a book or article can only be another book or article. But we no longer live in Vajpayee's India”.The speculation raised by Guha, isn’t the first one. Even earlier, many ideologists and political parties have blamed “extreme criticism against right wingers” as the reason for Lankesh’s murder.Gauri Lankesh, was gunned down by unidentified assailants at her residence here on September 5, with no clues on the incident so far.The Karnataka government has formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the coldblooded killing that has caused national outrage and protests.