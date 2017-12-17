 BJP trying to run govt in Oppn-ruled states through governors: Kejriwal
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • BJP trying to run govt in Oppn-ruled states through governors: Kejriwal

BJP trying to run govt in Oppn-ruled states through governors: Kejriwal

He alleged that governors and Lt governors were issuing directions bypassing elected government

By: || Updated: 17 Dec 2017 06:16 PM
BJP trying to run govt in Oppn-ruled states through governors: Kejriwal

Image: AFP/ File

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today alleged the BJP was trying to run governments in opposition-ruled states including Delhi through governors and lieutenant governors.

He alleged that governors and Lt governors were issuing directions bypassing elected governments.



"In all opposition-ruled states including Del, BJP is trying to directly run govts through Govs n LGs. Govs n LGs are calling meetings of officers n issuing directions bypassing elected govts," he tweeted.

The AAP government's tenure has been marked by a tug of war with the NDA government at the Centre and the Delhi lieutenant governors over administrative jurisdiction.

Kejriwal has on several occasions in the past alleged the BJP was creating hurdles in the work of his government.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Driverless metro train rams into wall during trial run

trending now

VIDEO
Rahul Gandhi challenges BJP in 2018 elections via tweet after ...
MOVIES
'Pre-birthday celebrations' begin for Taimur Ali Khan
INDIA
UP Assembly: When BSP MLA - and wife - ...