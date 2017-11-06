BJP to observe November 8 as Anti-Black Money Day: Manoj Tiwari

BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said his party, Bhartiya Janta Party, will observe November 8 as Anti-Black Money Day through a public campaign across the city."Party workers will go to the people as part of the campaign against black money and tell them that the biggest sufferers of the menace are the poor who lose out on educational and health opportunities," Tiwari said after a meeting with party leaders here.He said Bharatiya Janata Party workers will stand in prominent markets, traffic junctions and hold billboards against black money.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 last year announced the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to curb black money and corruption.