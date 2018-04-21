  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • BJP seeks action against Balakrishna for verbal attack on Modi
  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • BJP seeks action against Balakrishna for verbal attack on Modi

BJP seeks action against Balakrishna for verbal attack on Modi

The BJP delegation, led by Vishnukumar Raju, submitted a memorandum to the Governor demanding action against Balakrishna.

By: | Updated: 21 Apr 2018 12:24 PM
BJP seeks action against Balakrishna for verbal attack on Modi

PM Narendra Modi

Vijayawada:The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday demanded action against senior Telugu actor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator N. Balakrishna for using objectionable language while targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A delegation of BJP leaders called on Andhra Pradesh Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan in Visakhapatnam and urged him to take serious note of the language used by Balakrishna.

The BJP delegation, led by Vishnukumar Raju, submitted a memorandum to the Governor demanding action against Balakrishna.

Balakrishna on Friday described Modi as a "gaddar" (traitor) and "namak haram" (cheat) for going back on the promise of granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh. He also used some more unparliamentary words, evoking strong condemnation from BJP.

The actor, who is a member of state assembly, was addressing a meeting in Vijayawada where his brother-in-law and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took up day-long fast to protest against the Central government for doing injustice to the state.

Balakrishna, younger son of legendary actor and TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao, spared no words in targeting Modi.

Reminding the Prime Minister's past as a tea-seller, the TDP leader said Modi had treated Andhra Pradesh like a fly struggling for survival in a cup of hot tea.

"Instead of rescuing it, he chose to take into his mouth and chew it. He is a 'makhi choos' (fly sucker)," he said.

He predicted that the BJP would not win even a single seat in Andhra Pradesh in the next elections.

"You are trying to play Sikhandi (an eunuch character in Mahabharata) politics by taking the help of our rivals to attack the TDP. But your cheap politics won't work here. You cannot succeed in your attempts," he said.

"If you have heart, you should listen to the heart beat of the Telugu people. Not just Andhra, entire India is against you. The time has come when they will beat you repeatedly and chase you, wherever you go. You cannot escape even if you go and sit in a bunker," said Balakrishna.

The actor also accused Modi of trying to gain grip over Andhra Pradesh as he had done in Gujarat.

"But remember Modji, Andhra Pradesh is not Gujarat. Your tricks do not work here. The Telugu people are courageous. They showed their power when the Congress government in Delhi tried to pull down NTR government in 1984."

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 21 Apr 2018 12:24 PM
View Comments
Next Story 'I was, I'm and I will be part of BJP,' says Maya Kodnani
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Samvidhan Ki Shapath: We are a responsible Opposition and raise o...

Master Stroke: Gram farmers suffering after thir crop gets reject...

Master Stroke: Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray united over Rat...

Kaun Jitega 2019: Gujarat HC acquits Maya Kodnani in 2002 Naroda ...

Master Stroke: MP govt decides 32 sentences which are not to be u...