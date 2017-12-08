BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra 2017’ a day before Gujarat elections



Gujarat’s GSDP growth is the highest in the country. In the last 5 years Gujarat grew at the average rate of 10% amongst large states. The Congress party’s campaign on the Gujarat growth model is the complete bluff.https://t.co/GHjtFFmSVf



— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) December 8, 2017



BJP on Friday released its 'sankalp patra' (vision document) a day before the first phase of Gujarat election. The manifesto was released by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Ahmedabad.Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the BJP ruled Gujarat has the highest Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth in India.He also said that "Social polarisation in Gujarat will be politics of damage for the state and if the Congress moves in that path it will cause harm to the state,"BJP’s competitor Congress had promised that without affecting the present 49 percent reservation for scheduled castes and tribes as well as OBC’s, the party's government will introduce a bill in the assembly at the earliest under Article 46 of the Constitution.In Gujarat, polling will be held in two phases and it has a total number of 182 assemblies. In the first phase, voting will happen in 89 constituencies of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region. The remaining 93 constituencies will go for polls in the second phase.The second phase of polling in the state is scheduled on December 14. The counting of the two-phase election is slated on December 18.(with input from agencies)