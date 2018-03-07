BJP releases its list of candidates for Rajya Sabha seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its list of Rajya Sabha candidates.From Uttar Pradesh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's name has come up.On March 23, voting to elect 58 members to the Rajya Sabha from different states will take place, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday. The balloting will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.The last date for filing nominations is March 12. March 15 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.From Uttar Pradesh, there are 10 vacancies. Six each are from Bihar and Maharashtra. Five each are from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.Four each are from Gujarat and Karnataka. Three each are from Odisha, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Two from Jharkhand and one each from Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.(With IANS inputs)