BJP-NDA MPs to give up salary for disrupted part of budget session

Kumar blamed the Congress for the logjam in both the Houses of Parliament, saying that it had engaged in "anti-democratic" politics.
The party had stopped important bills from being passed, which led to a "criminal wastage" of the taxpayer's money, the parliamentary affairs minister told reporters.
The MPs of the NDA, which includes the BJP and several of its allies, would give up their salary for the disrupted period of the session, he said.
The session is scheduled to end on Friday.
First Published: 04 Apr 2018 10:05 PM