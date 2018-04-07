BJP MP writes to PM Modi; says ‘In 4 years of rule, the government hasn’t done anything for the Dalits’

Yashwant Singh, who is an MP from Nagina in his letter addressed various issues related to Dalits to PM Modi, “Being a Dalit my capabilities have not been put to use, I only became an MP because of reservation” the letter read.
He further added saying, “In 4 years the govt has done nothing for the 30 crore Dalits of the country.”
These serious allegations have raised several eyebrows inside the party, and have left many grinning outside party.
No reaction has been given by BJP on the same so far.
First Published: 07 Apr 2018 09:38 AM