 BJP MP writes to PM Modi; says ‘In 4 years of rule, the government hasn’t done anything for the Dalits’
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • BJP MP writes to PM Modi; says ‘In 4 years of rule, the government hasn’t done anything for the Dalits’

BJP MP writes to PM Modi; says ‘In 4 years of rule, the government hasn’t done anything for the Dalits’

No reaction has been given by BJP on the same so far.

By: || Updated: 07 Apr 2018 09:38 AM
BJP MP writes to PM Modi; says ‘In 4 years of rule, the government hasn’t done anything for the Dalits’
Uttar Pradesh: Days after massive Dalit protests jolted the entire country, Bharatiya Janta Party MP from Uttar Pradesh wrote to PM Modi complaining that ‘In 4 years of rule, the government hasn’t done anything for the Dalits’.

Yashwant Singh, who is an MP from Nagina in his letter addressed various issues related to Dalits to PM Modi, “Being a Dalit my capabilities have not been put to use, I only became an MP because of reservation” the letter read.

He further added saying, “In 4 years the govt has done nothing for the 30 crore Dalits of the country.”

These serious allegations have raised several eyebrows inside the party, and have left many grinning outside party.

No reaction has been given by BJP on the same so far.



For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Goa: Woman arrested for `selling' her child

trending now

Auto
2018 Honda Amaze Bookings Underway; Launch In May 2018
VIDEO
Master Stroke: Punjab DGP makes damming allegations against two ...
VIDEO
Pak Foreign Minister claims Salman jailed because he is ...