BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj inaugurates a 'bar' in Lucknow, says "didn't know it serves liquor"

The parliamentarian known for making remarks against the minority community has now raised the matter and complained about it to BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey.
“I was told by former UP state president Rajjan Singh that it was a restaurant owned by his son-in-law. I inaugurated only the restaurant section of the eatery. The banner there also read it was a restaurant only. I am deeply hurt and want the restaurant's license cancelled if it is found to be a night club. I have written a letter to the SSP," said Maharaj.
Maharaj represents Unnao in Lok Sabha and the development comes as the country is outraged over the alleged rape of a woman by a local BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
A similar incident took place last year when a female minister of the Yogi Government inaugurated a beer bar in the state capital.
UP Minister Swati Singh had inaugurated the bar called 'Be the Beer' in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area on May 20 pic.twitter.com/psP3z5Am9K
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 30, 2017
UP CM Yogi Adityanath sought an explanation from Minister of State for Women Welfare Swati Singh who was accompanied by two senior IPS officers Gaurav Pandey (SSP, Rae Bareli) and his wife Neha Pandey (SP, Unnao) in inaugurating the beer bar by the name of 'Be the Beer' in Gomtinagar.
The pictures then had gone viral.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -