BJP MP Manoj Tiwari wants-'No work, No pay'

The letter further read-"I am painted to see the unprecedented chaos in the House resulting in loss of valuable time of the Parliament."
"Let's follow the fair practice of 'No Work, No Pay'," he further said.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari writes a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, 'proposing deduction of salary of MPs for their failure to engage in any constructive work'. pic.twitter.com/WVKEBgu9ki
— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018
First Published: 20 Mar 2018 06:31 PM