BJP MP Manoj Tiwari wants-'No work, No pay'



BJP MP Manoj Tiwari writes a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, 'proposing deduction of salary of MPs for their failure to engage in any constructive work'. pic.twitter.com/WVKEBgu9ki

New Delhi: On Tuesday, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, "Proposing deduction of salary of MPs for their failure to engage in any constructive work."The letter further read-"I am painted to see the unprecedented chaos in the House resulting in loss of valuable time of the Parliament.""Let's follow the fair practice of 'No Work, No Pay'," he further said.