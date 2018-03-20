 BJP MP Manoj Tiwari wants-'No work, No pay'
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari wants-'No work, No pay'

The letter further read-"I am painted to see the unprecedented chaos in the House resulting in loss of valuable time of the Parliament."

20 Mar 2018
New Delhi: On Tuesday, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, "Proposing deduction of salary of MPs for their failure to engage in any constructive work."

"Let's follow the fair practice of 'No Work, No Pay'," he further said.



