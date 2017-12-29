BJP MP Hema Malini blames population explosion in Mumbai for fire tragedy

New Delhi: In a bizarre statement on Friday outside Parliament, BJP MP Hema Malini blamed Mumbai’s rising population for the fire that claimed 14 lives in a pub.Speaking to reporters the actor-turned MP questioned why fire safety norms were neglected at the restaurant comparing to the heavy restrictions put on bungalows in the city.“It is very sad what has happened in Mumbai. The authorities are irresponsible in giving permissions to such restaurants. So many restrictions are put when we build our bungalows. How can they give permissions to restaurants just like that,” the veteran actress questioned.Blaming the influx of migrants from various parts of the country to the Metropolis for work, Hema said, “Such incidents are recurring because of huge population in Mumbai. Some restriction should be there on growing population.”“Every city should not accommodate people after certain numbers then they should move to another city,” she added.Hema praised the policemen in the city by saying they are doing a great job.