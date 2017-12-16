 BJP MP from Pune Sanjay Kakade predicts party's defeat in Gujarat polls
Updated: 16 Dec 2017 08:12 PM
New Delhi: Issuing an alarm bell for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its Member of Parliament (MP) from Maharashtra, Sanjay Kakade, has predicted defeat for his party in the neighbouring state of Gujarat.

According to him, the predictions he received is via a survey he conducted. It has revealed a shocking situation for the party.

MP said survey points to anti-incumbency playing a huge factor.

Sanjay Kakade. in fact, has added that even an alliance will not help the saffron party come back to power this time.

It is pertinent to mention here that the two-phase polling has ended in Gujarat and the result will be declared on Monday.

Several exit polls have predicted a big win for BJP in not only Gujarat and but also Himachal Pradesh.

However, at this time, such a comment by a BJP MP will definitely not go well within the party.

The BJP is ruling the Gujarat state, which is also the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from past 20 years. And this time, Congress party is trying hard to arm-twist political power from the hands of ruling party.

