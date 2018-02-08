BJP MP Anoop Mishra says ‘No matter how many dreams PM Modi shows, proper implementation of schemes is required’

New Delhi: In a jolt to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his own party’s Member of Parliament from Morena, Madhya Pradesh alerted the government, stating their planning and implementation of schemes as ‘weak’.As per MP Anoop Mihsra, people can be benefitted from PM Modi’s schemes only if they are implemented properly.The most shocking part is that Mishra’s statement came in the lower house of the parliament when the proceedings were underway. Speaking on the issue, Mihsra said “Government ministers brought so many good schemes, but if they are not implemented properly, the common man would not be able to enjoy its perks”.“With every scheme launch, the minister should be answerable” he added.Mishra didn’t stop there; he said “The money from MPLADs (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) is not being made available for three years, who would be answerable for the same?”He also said that “Under PM Modi’s leadership a lot of schemes are launched in our country, but due to slow implementation of these schemes, the common man is not able to enjoy its perks”.Referring to his parliamentary district, Morena; he said “Of the total 703 gram panchayats in my district, only 133 have washrooms so far”. He said it is important to keep an eye on schemes so that people can enjoy its benefits.