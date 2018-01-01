 Muslims producing more children aiming to outnumber Hindus in India: BJP MLA
Muslims producing more children aiming to outnumber Hindus in India: BJP MLA

In an offensive Facebook post, BJP MLA from Alwar, Banwari Lal Singhal courted a controversy by alleging that Muslims are concentrating on producing more children with an aim to outnumber Hindus in India.

Updated: 01 Jan 2018 05:36 PM
Singhal, in his hateful post, said by increasing their population, Muslims intent to rule in India by 2030.

NEW DELHI: In an offensive Facebook post, BJP MLA from Rajasthan's Alwar, Banwari Lal Singhal has courted a controversy by alleging that Muslims are concentrating on producing more children with an aim to outnumber Hindus in India.

Singhal, in his hateful post, said that by increasing their population, Muslims intent to rule in India by 2030.

"Hindus are giving birth to only one or two children and are worried about educating them. But Muslims are thinking about how to take over the nation by increasing their population. Education and development have no significance to them," Singhal said.

He alleged that Muslims are not deterring even from 'buying women' from Bihar and Bengal to increase their headcounts.

He said his post was inspired by a Hindu saint who, according to him, has said that Muslims have the history of taking over the countries where their population goes beyond 30 per cent.

Singhal's controversial statement came ahead of bypoll on Alwar Lok Sabha seat. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BJP MP Sanwar Lal Jat.

