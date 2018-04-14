  • Latest News
Unnao gangrape: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar sent to 7-day police custody

Before being produced in Lucknow Court on Saturday, Kuldeep Singh Sengar said, "I have faith in judiciary."

By: | Updated: 14 Apr 2018 07:22 PM
Image: ANI

NEW DELHI: Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was sent to 7-days police custody on Saturday.



Before being produced in Lucknow Court on Saturday, Kuldeep Singh Sengar said, "I have faith in judiciary."

Sengar is accused in the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.

The CBI on Friday had arrested BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar after the Allahabad High Court had directed the CBI to arrest Sengar. Sengar was grilled by CB for close to 15 hours.

The Unnao victim has alleged that she was raped by the MLA at his residence on 4 June 2017, where she had gone with a relative seeking a job.

First Published: 14 Apr 2018 07:09 PM
