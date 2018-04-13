Kathua rape: BJP ministers who rallied in support of gangrape accused, resign



Jammu and Kashmir: Chaudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, two BJP ministers who rallied behind #Kathua rape accused, resign.

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) April 13, 2018

Two BJP ministers, who had attended a rally in support of the Kathua rape accused, on Friday resigned from the Mehbooba Mufti government.The two ministers were seen at the protest march which was organised by Hindu Ekta Manch, in Jammu’s Kathua district on March 4. The protesters had demanded the release of a special police officer (SPO) who is accused of raping and murdering the eight-year-old girl.The two ministers are - state's Minister for Forest Chaudhary Lal Singh and Minister for Commerce and Industries Chander Prakash Ganga, both from the BJP.Earlier, the opposition National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had demanded Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti sack her two cabinet colleagues.The eight-year-old girl, who was from the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community, disappeared near her house in Kathua, Jammu, and Kashmir, on January 10. Her body was found in the same area a week later.A Special Investigation Team, formed to probe the incident, has arrested eight people, including two special police officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destroying evidence.