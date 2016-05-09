BJP makes BA, MA certificates of PM Modi public, demands apology from Kejriwal

BJP on Monday made public Narendra Modi's college degrees after Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that the PM he had lied about his educational qualification.Party chief addressing a press conference along with Arun Jaitley said that Arvind Kejriwal is misleading the people by spreading such false allegations.“It is very unfortunate that we have to hold this press meet to clarify Prime Minister's educational qualification status. We are putting both PM's degrees (Bachelor of Arts from Delhi University, MA from Gujarat University) in public domain,” Shah said.“Kejriwal has degraded the quality of public life and should apologise to the nation,” he added.Jaitley also criticized Kejriwal by saying: “making such public statements, attacking someone without checking the facts is a very lowly thing to do.”However, just after the BJP's press conference on Modi's degree row, the Aam Aadmi Party addressed the media and claimed that the degrees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi displayed by Jaitley and Shah are fake.Addressing the press AAP leader Ashutosh said, “the name on PM's mark-sheet is Narendra Kumar Damodar Das Modi, where as on degree it is Narendra Damodar Das Modi."He also claimed that the graduating year on Narendra Modi's marksheet is different from the year on his degree certificate."Mark sheet shows 1977, and degree shows year as 1978. How is this possible? the AAP leader questioned.The Delhi chief minister had personally wrote to information commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu seeking disclosure of Modi's educational qualifications. The central information commission (CIC) then asked both Delhi University and Gujarat University to provide the information.Gujarat University responded to the CIC order and said Modi had completed his post-graduation in political science in 1983 as an external student and had scored 62.3 per cent. Delhi University, however, has not yet responded to the CIC.Kejriwal then went on his own to find out from DU and claimed that records showed that the Prime Minister had never enrolled in the university.In his 2014 Lok Sabha affidavit, Modi had declared that he received a BA degree from DU in 1978 and MA degree from Gujarat University.