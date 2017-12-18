 BJP loses Modi's hometown in Gujarat
Search

BJP loses Modi's hometown in Gujarat

By: || Updated: 18 Dec 2017 07:39 PM
BJP loses Modi's hometown in Gujarat
Ahmedabad: The BJP has retained its grip over Gujarat but lost Unjha constituency to the Congress that includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hometown of Vadnagar.

Congress' Asha Patel defeated outgoing BJP MLA Patel Narayanbhai Lalludas by a margin of over 19,500 votes in the traditional stronghold of the Patidar community. While Asha polled 81,797 votes, her BJP rival got 62,268.

In 2012, Lalludas defeated Patel by nearly 25,000 votes.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, the party's star campaigner, had extensively campaigned in Unjha during his Navsarjan Yatra. On his visit to the region, Gandhi also prayed at the Umiya Mata temple, close to Vadnagar -- where Modi was brought up.

Weeks before the election process began in Gujarat where the BJP has been in power for the last 22 years, Modi inaugurated Umiya Dham Ashram in Haridwar for the pilgrims from the region visiting the Hindu holy city on the bank of the Ganges.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 'He's not a patriot': BJP MLA questions Virat Kohli's patriotism for marrying in Italy

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! ‘Mene jaan bhuj kr Hiten ka ...
INDIA
LS disrupted over Modi's allegation against Manmohan
VIDEO
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Ashok aka Sangram Singh throws cocktail ...