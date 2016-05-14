BJP leveling allegations of jungle raj out of jealousy: Tej Pratap Yadav

With Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaving no stones unturned to corner the Janata Dal (United) Government in Bihar over rising crime in the state, Tej Pratap Yadav, state health minister and son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Saturday said it was just 'jealousy' because of which the saffron party was making allegations of return of 'Jungle Raj'."Obviously they will do that (make allegations). We have got the mandate. We are working well and they are just jealous of that fact. That is why they are making such ( jungle raj) allegations," Yadav told ANI."I think the opposition is behind these incidents. It is an attempt to defame the Mahagathbandhan. We are investigating the incidents," he added.With the shocking murders of two scribes in Bihar and Jharkhand in a span of 24 hours, including of a senior journalist from a leading daily, the BJP has accused the state government of failing to manage law and order, adding the senior scribe paid the price for exposing the wrongdoings of former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, who is serving time for charges, including kidnapping and murder.BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told ANI that as far as law was concerned, it can be seen consistently that there is a situation of lawlessness in Bihar and the perpetrators are mostly the same people who should be protecting the law."We have seen how their own MLA was caught abducting and raping a minor, we have also seen one of their lawmakers molesting a girl in a railway station and only a few days ago, their MLC Manorama Devi's son Rocky Yadav killed Aditya in cold blood," he said"And today we come to know that one of the bureau chief of a leading newspaper has been killed point blank in Siwan, a place where he use to expose the wrongdoings of RJD and particularly MP Shahabuddin as news reports are saying," Patra added.Asserting that it was a matter of grave concern when the freedom of the press was being choked and that journalists were killed for trying to project the wrongdoings of politicians, he said that complete lawlessness was rampant in Bihar under the current state government."Naturally it is not just Jungle Raj but Maha Jungle Raj. Even the jungle has a rule but in Bihar there seems to be no rule," the BJP leader said.