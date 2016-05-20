BJP leader Tarun Vijay injured in stone pelting, had gone inside temple with Dalits

In a shocking incident, BJP leader Tarun Vijay came under attack in Dehradun as villagers started pelting stones at him for making Dalits enter a temple. The leader was injured in stone pelting.The incident occurred in Punaha Pokhri area. Tarun Vijay had gone inside Vijay Silgur Devta temple along with members of Dalit community. When he came out along with fellow devotees, villagers accosted them saying Dalits can’t enter the temple. After this, villagers started throwing stones at the them. Tarun Vijay got injured in stone pelting. He was taken to a hospital.Tarun Vijay has tweeted on May 17, calling for Hindu solidarity.“Dehradun's Jaunsar region many temples bar Dalits to enter for Puja. Will escort them on 20May temple festival.“Let not a single Hindu segment feel neglected. Work for togetherness, march of harmony. Hindu solidarity is the need of the hour,” he had written on Twitter.