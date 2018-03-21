BJP leader gets life imprisonment for murder

According to a lawyer, the court convicted 11 people including BJP's Nityanand Mahto on March 16.
A mob killed Alimuddin on charges of carrying of carrying beef in Ramgarh district on June 29 last year. The trial was monitored by the Jharkhand High Court.
During the trial, the prosecutor produced 19 witnesses and 59 documents. The accused were convicted under different sections of the Indian Penal Code
Last year, a dozen people were lynched in Jharkhand on charges of lifting children and carrying beef.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 21 Mar 2018 07:29 PM