BJP leader gets life imprisonment for murder

A fast track court in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday awarded 11 people, including a BJP leader, life imprisonment for killing a person on charges of carrying beef.According to a lawyer, the court convicted 11 people including BJP's Nityanand Mahto on March 16.A mob killed Alimuddin on charges of carrying of carrying beef in Ramgarh district on June 29 last year. The trial was monitored by the Jharkhand High Court.During the trial, the prosecutor produced 19 witnesses and 59 documents. The accused were convicted under different sections of the Indian Penal CodeLast year, a dozen people were lynched in Jharkhand on charges of lifting children and carrying beef.