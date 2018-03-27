 Congress attacks ‘Super EC’ BJP over Amit Malviya’s tweet on Karnataka poll dates
BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya stroked a controversy on Tuesday as he took to Twitter to share the dates for the Karnataka Assembly elections even before the Election Commission's announcement.

Updated: 27 Mar 2018 01:12 PM
Before Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat declared the schedule, Malviya tweeted the polling will be held on May 12 and the results would be out on May 18.

NEW DELHI: The BJP's information technology cell head Amit Malviya on Tuesday tweeted the dates of the Karnataka Assembly elections even before they were announced by the Election Commission, triggering a backlash from the Congress party.

Before Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat declared the schedule, Malviya tweeted the polling will be held on May 12 and the results would be out on May 18. He later deleted the tweet and claimed that he had posted the dates according to a news channel report.

To questions from reporters about the polling date being leaked even before the official announcement, CEC Rawat said the poll panel will investigate the matter and take stringent legal and administrative action.

The CEC, however, said that Malviya got the counting date wrong as the single-phase Karnataka Assembly elections will be held on May 12 and the results will be declared on May 15.



Reacting to Malviya’s tweet, Congress media in-charge Randeep Surjewala said the BJP has become the "Super Election Commission" as it knows in advance when the elections are going to be held.

"BJP becomes the ‘Super Election Commission’ as they announce poll dates for Karnataka even before the EC. Credibility of EC is on test," Surjewala tweeted.

He also asked the Election Commission if it will issue a notice to BJP President Amit Shah and register an FIR against Malviya for leaking poll panel's confidential information.



Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi also raised questions on Malviya's tweet.



The Karnataka Assembly polls will be held on May 12 and the votes will be counted on May 15, the Election Commission has announced. There will be a single phase election for the 224-member assembly, like the last time.

First Published:
