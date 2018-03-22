 BJP inventing stories on Congress and Cambridge Analytica, diverting attention from massacre of 39 Indians: Rahul
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • BJP inventing stories on Congress and Cambridge Analytica, diverting attention from massacre of 39 Indians: Rahul

BJP inventing stories on Congress and Cambridge Analytica, diverting attention from massacre of 39 Indians: Rahul

On Congress and its relationship with Cambridge Analytica, Rahul wrote about the ‘problem’, ‘solution’ and ‘result’.

By: || Updated: 22 Mar 2018 11:32 AM
BJP inventing stories on Congress and Cambridge Analytica, diverting attention from massacre of 39 Indians: Rahul
NEW DELHI: On Thursday, INC President Rahul Gandhi said that the government is creating lies like ‘Congress & Data Theft’ to evade from real issues like 39 Indian who died in Mosul.


Rahul said, the Govt is diverting public attention as they were "caught lying" on the massacre of 39 Indians by ISIS in Iraq.



From his Twitter account, Rahul Gandhi wrote “Problem: 39 Indians dead; Govt on the mat, caught lying. Solution: Invent story on Congress & Data Theft. Result: Media networks bite bait; 39 Indians vanish from radar. Problem solved.”



On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had questioned the association of Congress with London-based firm Cambridge Analytica.

The firm, Cambridge Analytica, is accused of harvesting private data from millions of Facebook profiles to influence and identify voter behaviour.

BJP and Congress have accused each other of using services of Cambridge Analytica to sway voters.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Cambridge Analytica: How UK firm stole personal data from 50 million FB profiles

trending now

VIDEO
Man tries to jump off Lok Sabha visitors' gallery
VIDEO
Call time was 10:00am but Kapil Sharma cancelled shoot ...
INDIA
Delhi: Anna Hazare to observe hunger strike in protest ...