BJP inventing stories on Congress and Cambridge Analytica, diverting attention from massacre of 39 Indians: Rahul



.@RahulGandhi attacks @BJP4India on dragging the Congress party into #CambridgeAnalytica controversy, says the Govt invented a story on Congress and data theft to divert public attention after it was "on the mat" and "caught lying" on the massacre of 39 Indians by ISIS in Iraq.

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) March 22, 2018



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 22, 2018

On Thursday, INC President Rahul Gandhi said that the government is creating lies like ‘Congress & Data Theft’ to evade from real issues like 39 Indian who died in Mosul.Rahul said, the Govt is diverting public attention as they were "caught lying" on the massacre of 39 Indians by ISIS in Iraq.From his Twitter account, Rahul Gandhi wrote “Problem: 39 Indians dead; Govt on the mat, caught lying. Solution: Invent story on Congress & Data Theft. Result: Media networks bite bait; 39 Indians vanish from radar. Problem solved.”On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had questioned the association of Congress with London-based firm Cambridge Analytica.The firm, Cambridge Analytica, is accused of harvesting private data from millions of Facebook profiles to influence and identify voter behaviour.BJP and Congress have accused each other of using services of Cambridge Analytica to sway voters.