 BJP has won UP civic polls with the help of evm tampering: Mayawati
  BJP has won UP civic polls with the help of evm tampering: Mayawati

BJP has won UP civic polls with the help of evm tampering: Mayawati

"If BJP is honest and believes in democracy then discard EVMs and conduct voting on Ballot papers," BSP supremo Mayawati said.

Updated: 02 Dec 2017 12:52 PM
BJP has won UP civic polls with the help of evm tampering: Mayawati

Image: BSP supremo Mayawati/ANI

New Delhi: After winning two seats for the post of mayor out of 16 in Uttar Pradesh Civic Polls 2017, the former Chief Minister of the state and leader of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati has alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won local body elections with the help of EVM tampering.

Interestingly, BJP has won 14 seats in the state municipal elections, the votes of which were declared on Friday.

"General Elections are due in 2019. If BJP believes people are with them, they must implement it. I can guarantee if Ballot papers are used, BJP won't come to power," she added.

"General Elections are due in 2019. If BJP believes people are with them, they must implement it. I can guarantee if Ballot papers are used, BJP won't come to power," she added.

Top leaders of BJP congratulated UP CM Yogi Adityanath for superb performance.

PM Narendra Modi said, "Vikas has won once again in this country."

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the results of Uttar Pradesh civic polls reaffirmed people's support for the GST which has made doing business "easier" for traders.

A major blow was dealt to the Congress, particularly Rahul Gandhi, as reports from the UP civic polls confirmed a massive win for the BJP in Amethi.


