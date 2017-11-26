 BJP has achieved in 3 years what Pakistan's ISI could not in 70, says Arvind Kejriwal
Launching a scathing attack at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the saffron party with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

By: || Updated: 26 Nov 2017 07:11 PM
asked people in Gujarat to vote for any party which they think can defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in upcoming Assembly elections. PTI (File)

NEW DELHI: Launching a scathing attack at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the saffron party with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

Kejriwal said BJP has divided India in three years, something that ISI could not achieve even in 70 years.

Kejriwal was speaking at the Aam Aadmi Party's National Conference at the Ramlila Maidan here on the occasion of the AAP's fifth anniversary, which drew participation from 22 states.

He also asked people in Gujarat to vote for any party which they think can defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in upcoming Assembly elections.

"If somewhere the AAP is winning, then give your vote for AAP. If any other party is winning, give the vote to them. But defeat the BJP," Kejriwal said.

"I request the people of Gujarat to give your vote to that candidate or party who can defeat the BJP," the Chief Minister said.

It was at Ramlila Maidan where the India Against Corruption movement led by Anna Hazare started, later giving birth to the AAP in 2012.

Party leaders including Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai as well as Bhagwant Mann, an MP from Punjab, spoke on the occasion.

Also present were a large number of AAP MLAs from Delhi and Punjab as well as AAP corporators from Delhi.

(With inputs from IANS)

