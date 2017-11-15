 BJP CEC to meet to decide Gujarat candidates
Search

BJP CEC to meet to decide Gujarat candidates

By: || Updated: 15 Nov 2017 12:34 PM
BJP CEC to meet to decide Gujarat candidates

Party’s top brass including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party supremo Amit Shah would be present in the meeting.

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janta Party’s Central Election Committee is set to meet on Wednesday to decide the candidates for the Gujarat Assembly Election.

Party’s top brass including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party supremo Amit Shah would be present in the meeting.

"There is a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee in the evening to discuss the candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls," a BJP leader told media.
The voting for Gujarat polls is set to take place in two phases on December 9 and 14. The results will be announced along with that of Himachal Pradesh on December 18.

The first phase of the polls in Gujarat will cover 89 constituencies in 19 districts while the second phase will cover 93 constituencies spread across 14 districts.

The filing of nominations for the polls began on November 14.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Will Delhi's air replicate London's 'Great Smog'?

trending now

INDIA
Yogi slammed for calling 'secularism' as 'biggest lie'
INDIA
Chennai: Woman dies after jilted lover sets her on ...
VIDEO
Ghanti Bajao: Know strategy of North Korea's dictator to ...