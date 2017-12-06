BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi, Calls Him 'Babar Bhakt' & 'Kin of Khilji'

"Rahul Gandhi has teamed up with Owaisis, Jilanis to oppose Ram temple in Ayodhya. Rahul Gandhi is certainly a "Babar Bhakt" & a "Kin of Khilji". Babar destroyed Ram temple & Khilji plundered Somnath. Nehru dynasty sided with both Islamic invaders. Travesty & Perversity of dynasty!" tweeted GVL Narasimha Rao.
Interestingly, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether his government was only for the rich as he targeted him over rising prices which has made life difficult for the poor.
Taking to twitter in his 'A question a day' series, he hit out at Modi over his repeated "jumlas" (rhetoric), and said demonetisation and GST hit the common man's earnings while the rest was taken away by rising prices.
He listed out various commodities whose prices have risen in the three years of Modi government which made life difficult for the common man.
"My 7th question to the prime minister. People were hit by unkept jumlas, noteban's loot and GST that took away all the earnings. The rest was taken away by rising prices.
"Living has become difficult due to rising prices. Is BJP government only for the rich?," he asked.
