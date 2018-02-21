 Bizarre: Farmer bit off snake's hood after serpent bit him in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh
Reportedly, the farmer reacted out of anger.

By: || Updated: 21 Feb 2018 08:54 AM
Image: ANI

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh): A bizarre case has been reported from here where a man bit off a snake after he was bit by the serpent.

A farmer bit off a snake's hood after crawler bit him in a agriculture field. Those present nearby rushed him to the hospital.

Doctor Sanjay Kumar said, reported ANI, "Never saw such a case. The man was alright even after biting the snake."

Image: ANI Image: ANI

Reportedly, the farmer reacted out of anger.

The incident was reported under Madhoganj police station. The man was also discharged from hospital.

Next Story Kamal Haasan to launch political party today

