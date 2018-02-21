Bizarre: Farmer bit off snake's hood after serpent bit him in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh

A farmer bit off a snake's hood after crawler bit him in a agriculture field. Those present nearby rushed him to the hospital.
Doctor Sanjay Kumar said, reported ANI, "Never saw such a case. The man was alright even after biting the snake."
Image: ANI
Reportedly, the farmer reacted out of anger.
The incident was reported under Madhoganj police station. The man was also discharged from hospital.
First Published: 21 Feb 2018 08:49 AM