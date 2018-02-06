 BITS Pilani’s 21-year-old engineering student hangs himself in hostel
Raghav Shantaram was from Chennai and was a third-year student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE)

Updated: 06 Feb 2018 05:58 PM
Hyderabad: A 21-year-old engineering student of BITS Pilani allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room in the institute's Hyderabad campus, police said on Tuesday.

Raghav Shantaram, hailing from Chennai, and a third-year student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room by a friend at around 1:45pm today, Jawaharnagar Police Station Inspector V V Chalapathi told media.

"Raghav went to his room yesterday after watching a cricket match. This afternoon, one of his friends knocked on the door but there was no response. When the door was broke open, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan. He had used a blanket. No suicide note was found," the police official said.

"His parents have been informed. Some of his friends have told police that he had failed in one subject. It is not clear if this was the cause," the Inspector said.

He added that a case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

