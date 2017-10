Birth centenary: Here are 7 very less known facts about Nanaji Deshmukh

Here are seven very less know facts about Nanaji Deshmukh:



Chandikadas Amritrao Deshmukh also known as Nanaji Deshmukh was a social activist

Maharaja of Sikar gave Deshmukh scholarship during his school days.

Deshmukh worked as "pracharak" for RSS.

Deshmukh established Bharat's first Saraswati Shishu Mandir at Gorakhpur in 1950.

Desmukh actively participated in Bhoodan Movement started by Vinoba Bhave.

Nanaji Deshmukh was awarded Padma Vibhushan in 1999.

Nanaji Deshmukh was a leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh



At the birth centenary celebrations of Nanaji Deshmukh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him saying-"Today, we pay tributes to the great Loknayak JP and Nanaji Deshmukh, who worked closely with JP. Both these individuals distinguished themselves and devoted their lives towards the betterment of our nation.""When Janata Government was formed in 1977, Nanaji Deshmukh was requested to join the Government as a Minister but he did not do so. He followed JP and preferred to devote himself towards rural development and making our villages self-reliant, free from poverty," Modi added.Image: Twitter