Biplab Kumar Deb to be Tripura CM, Jishnu Deb Burman will be his Deputy

: Biplab Kumar Deb will be the new chief minister of Tripura, informed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday afternoon.Further commenting on the development, Deb said-"Jishnu Deb Burman will work with me as the deputy CM of Tripura.""I am elated. I, Biplab Ji with all the MLAs will work together to take Tripura on the path of development & will make it No. 1 state. Education, health & rural & tribal development are the biggest issues here which need stress," said Deputy CM elect Jishnu Deb Burman, reported ANI.Image: ANIInterestingly, there were rumours that BJP's Tripura unit chief Biplab Kumar Deb was the most favoured leader for the post of the Chief Minister.Deb defeated the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) nominee and party's youth leader Amal Chakraborty in the Banamalipur constituency by a margin of 9,549 votes.Deb won the electoral battle in his maiden attempt.