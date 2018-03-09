 BJP's Biplab Deb takes oath as Tripura CM in presence of Modi, Advani & Sarkar
Former chief minister Manik Sarkar, who ruled the state for 20 years, was also present at the ceremony

By: || Updated: 09 Mar 2018 01:00 PM
Agartala:  Biplab Kumar Deb, the 48-year-old Tripura BJP president, took the oath as the Chief Minister of the northeastern state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and other major party leaders also attended the ceremony.



Former chief minister Manik Sarkar, who ruled the state for 20 years, was personally invited by Deb and BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav was also present at the ground.



Jishnu Dev Burman took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.



Deb was unanimously elected leader of the BJP legislature party in the state, and will stake claim to form the government in Tripura before Governor Tathagata Roy.

Earlier in the month, the BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) scripted history in the assembly election by ending the 25-year reign of the Left Front-led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), with a two-thirds majority in the Tripura legislative assembly elections.

