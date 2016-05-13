Bihari students have created an atmosphere of crime: Kota BJP MLA

In a statement that has potential to spark a fresh row, Kota Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat on Friday said Bihari students have created an atmosphere of crime and it is necessary for people's safety that students with criminal background should be asked to leave the city."A list should be prepared of all Bihari students enrolled with various coaching centres and their background should be ascertained," Rajawat told ANI."If this situation prevails, there is no doubt one of them might become another Kanhaiya Kumar (JNUSU leader) and will indulge in anti-national activities," he added.Rajawat's statement came in the wake of murder of a student, Satya Prakash, hailing from Bihar, by a gang of coaching students who attacked him and one of his friends Sandip, both students of medical science in Kota.In the melee, Sandip got injured seriously and was shifted to a hospital.In the meantime, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav shot off a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, expressing his concern over the murder.