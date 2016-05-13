 Bihari students have created an atmosphere of crime: Kota BJP MLA
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Bihari students have created an atmosphere of crime: Kota BJP MLA

Bihari students have created an atmosphere of crime: Kota BJP MLA

By: || Updated: 13 May 2016 09:14 PM
Bihari students have created an atmosphere of crime: Kota BJP MLA
Kota (Rajasthan): In a statement that has potential to spark a fresh row, Kota Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat on Friday said Bihari students have created an atmosphere of crime and it is necessary for people's safety that students with criminal background should be asked to leave the city.

"A list should be prepared of all Bihari students enrolled with various coaching centres and their background should be ascertained," Rajawat told ANI.

"If this situation prevails, there is no doubt one of them might become another Kanhaiya Kumar (JNUSU leader) and will indulge in anti-national activities," he added.

Rajawat's statement came in the wake of murder of a student, Satya Prakash, hailing from Bihar, by a gang of coaching students who attacked him and one of his friends Sandip, both students of medical science in Kota.

In the melee, Sandip got injured seriously and was shifted to a hospital.

In the meantime, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav shot off a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, expressing his concern over the murder.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Amarinder, Badals hand-in-glove, playing 'friendly match' in Punjab: AAP's Sukhpal Khaira

trending now

INDIA
Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to appear before Thane police on ...
VIDEO
Bigg Boss contestant Digangana Suryavanshi to play lead in ...
VIDEO
30 thousand farmers reach Mumbai to meet CM Devendra Fadnavis, ...