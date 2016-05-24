Bihar: Woman kills husband for trying to rape daughter in Katihar

“After killing her husband to save the minor daughter, Ghuro Devi surrendered at the local police station,” a police official said.

A woman killed her husband after he allegedly tried to rape her minor daughter in Bihar’s Katihar district on Monday, police said.In a fit of rage, Ghuro Devi attacked her husband Sunil Rishi, 43, with a sharp axe and killed him when he was trying to molest and rape their 14-year-old daughter, a district police official said.The incident took place in Kumrar village in Katihar that falls under Kadwa police jurisdiction.She has confessed to her crime and told police that she killed her husband to protect her daughter.“I have no regret for killing my husband, he deserved it,” she said.Police have booked her under Section 302 and are probing the incident.