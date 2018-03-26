Bihar: Two bike-borne journalists crushed to death by a speeding car, murder suspected

Naveen and his friend Vijay Singh were riding a motorcycle on their way to Arrah when they were crushed to death by the SUV near Nahsi village.Naveen Nischal (35) was working for Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar and Vijay for a local magazine.Irate villagers intercepted the vehicle, but the assailants managed to abscond from the spot. The mob then set the SUV on fire.Rajesh, brother of Naveen Nishchal who worked for a Hindi daily, had alleged in the FIR that it was a case of murder and a former Panchayat Mukhiya Ahmed Ali alias Harsu and his son Dabloo were behind it, Avakash Kumar, Superintendent of Police, told PTI.It was alleged in the FIR that Harsu had been nursing a grouse against the reporter, the SP said.The SUV belongs to Harsu, who has several criminal cases against him.Efforts are on to nab the father-son duo who are absconding, police said.