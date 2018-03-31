Bihar topper scam: ED attaches properties of Bachcha Rai, family members worth Rs 4.53 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that it has attached properties worth Rs 4.53 crore of former principal of Vishnu Rai college Bachcha Rai in connection with the 2016 Bihar toppers scam."The ED has attached properties worth Rs 4.53 crore of Bachcha Rai, his wife Sangeeta and his daughter Shalini under the sections of money laundering act," the financial probe agency said in a statement.This is the first attachment in the Bihar topper scam by the ED.The agency has attached 16 plots worth Rs 1.99 crore located in Langanj, Mahua, Bhagawanpur and Hajipur of Bihar, bank balances worth Rs 13.46 lakh in three accounts of Bank of India, Rs 20.80 lakh in one bank account with the Canara bank, Rs 19.66 lakh in bank account maintained with Punjab National Bank of Bachcha Rai.The agency also attached 13 plots on the name of his wife Sangeeta Rai valued at Rs 1.05 crore located in Langanj, Mahua, Bhagawanpur and Hajipur.Beside plots, the ED also attached one two-storeyed house at Hajipur worth Rs 18 lakh, one flat in Patna worth Rs 20 lakh, Rs 14.61 lakh, Rs 1.30 lakh, Rs 1.33 lakh in bank accounts maintained with Bank of India, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank respectively.The agency said the proceeds of crime were laundered through a trust run by his family member."Most of the properties were purchased by them in cash only against which no corresponding withdrawal has been made from their bank accounts," it added.According to the investigating agency, Bachcha Rai and his wife manipulated their Income Tax Returns to launder the proceeds of crime.The ED has registered a case on the basis of chargesheet filed by Bihar Police wherein he along with former Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Chairman Lalkeshewar Singh and others were charged for manipulating and managing the results of students of Vishnu Rai College.The state government had ordered an SIT probe after the scam rocked Bihar in May last year when a video featuring Class 12 topper in humanities stream Ruby Rai and science topper Saurabh Shreshth went viral where the students of Vishnu Rai College were seen giving "ridiculous" answers to basic questions regarding their subjects.The sting suggested that the 'toppers' might have indulged in fraud to achieve their top ranks.