Bihar: Three dead in Begusarai stampede during Kartik Purnima celebrations

New Delhi: Three women were killed and at least ten others were injured after a stampede broke out near Simariya Ghat on the banks of river Ganga in Bihar's Begusarai district. According top police officials the incident occurred at around 7 am today.
#UPDATE: 3 dead & 10 injured after stampede at Simaria Ghat in #Bihar's Begusarai.
— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2017
The three deceased persons were all elderly women above the age of 80 years. Their identity however is yet to be ascertained. According to sources, an increase in the death toll can be expected.
Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Mithilesh Kumar said the incident occurred in a narrow lane next to the ghat, nearly 100 km from the state capital, where people had gathered in large numbers on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. It is a tradition to take holy dip in the Ganges on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.
"We are trying to ascertain the cause behind the stampede," Kumar said, adding that the women's identities have not been ascertained yet.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex- gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased and free treatment for those injured in the incident.
Kumar’s arch rival RJD chief Lalu Yadav attacked the government for poor crowd management.
कार्तिक पूर्णिमा स्नान के दौरान गंगा घाट पर भगदड़ से हुई श्रध्दालुओं की मौत की खबर से दुखी हूँ।सरकार को भीड़ प्रबंधन पर ध्यान देना चाहिए था
— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 4, 2017
RJD leader and Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav said that it is an unfortunate incident .
(with inputs from PTI)
First Published: 04 Nov 2017 07:37 PM