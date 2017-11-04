 Bihar: Three dead in Begusarai stampede during Kartik Purnima celebrations
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Bihar: Three dead in Begusarai stampede during Kartik Purnima celebrations

Bihar: Three dead in Begusarai stampede during Kartik Purnima celebrations

At least three elderly women lost their lives after a stampede broke out during crowded Kartik Puja celebrations in Begusarai of Bihar.

By: || Updated: 04 Nov 2017 07:38 PM
Bihar: Three dead in Begusarai stampede during Kartik Purnima celebrations

Stampede in Bihar's Begusarai during kartik Puja celebrations






New Delhi: Three women were killed and at least ten others were injured after a stampede broke out near Simariya Ghat on the banks of river Ganga in Bihar's Begusarai district. According top police officials the incident occurred at  around 7 am today.




 



The three deceased persons were all elderly women above the age of 80 years. Their identity however is yet to be ascertained. According to sources, an increase in the death toll can be expected.




Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Mithilesh Kumar said the incident occurred in a narrow lane next to the ghat, nearly 100 km from the state capital, where people had gathered in large numbers on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. It is a tradition to take holy dip in the Ganges on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. 

"We are trying to ascertain the cause behind the stampede," Kumar said, adding that the women's identities have not been ascertained yet.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex- gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased and free treatment for those injured in the incident.

Kumar’s arch rival RJD chief Lalu Yadav attacked the government for poor crowd management.




 





RJD leader and Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav said that it is an unfortunate incident .

(with inputs from PTI)

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 918 kg of khichdi cooked; Guinness world record set

trending now

VIDEO
Mauritius: Indian flag upside down while CM Yogi Adityanath ...
INDIA
Doctor carries woman on cot for 8 km in Odisha
WORLD
Las Vegas gunman had money troubles before attack: Police