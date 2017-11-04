Bihar: Three dead in Begusarai stampede during Kartik Purnima celebrations



Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Mithilesh Kumar said the incident occurred in a narrow lane next to the ghat, nearly 100 km from the state capital, where people had gathered in large numbers on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. It is a tradition to take holy dip in the Ganges on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.



"We are trying to ascertain the cause behind the stampede," Kumar said, adding that the women's identities have not been ascertained yet.



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex- gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased and free treatment for those injured in the incident.



Kumar’s arch rival RJD chief Lalu Yadav attacked the government for poor crowd management.

