Bihar scribe murder: Nitish says guilty won't be spared

Lucknow: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said he was saddened by the killing of a journalist in his state and promised swift action against the guilty."Whatever is happening in Bihar has saddened me. I assure the people of state that whoever is guilty will not be spared," Kumar told reporters here.Condemning the murder of Siwan bureau chief of Hindi daily Hindustan, Rajdeo Ranjan (42), he said the probe would be expedited and Bihar Police will bring to book those responsible for the killing.During his day-long visit here, senior office bearers of some journalist unions met him and handed over a memorandum demanding immediate action against the guilty.Demanding Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the kin of the slain journalist, an Indian Federation of Working Journalists (IFWJ) delegation said one of the family members should be given a government job.Kumar assured them of prompt action and promised that the guilty will be punished.Three persons have been detained for questioning in Connection with the murder on May 13 night and preliminary probe suggested that the killers were disturbed by the news stories of Ranjan.