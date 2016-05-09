Bihar road rage: Nitish Kumar breaks silence, says 'guilty won't be spared'

: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the Opposition is making desperate attempts to politicise the Gaya road rage case for petty political gains while asserting that the guilty would not be spared.Breaking his silence on the episode, Nitish said the Opposition tried to project the Gaya road rage case as the return of 'jungle raj' in Bihar.Facing criticism over the road rage case in which 19-year-old Aditya Sachdeva was allegedly shot dead by party MLC Manorama Devi's son Rocky, Nitish said the law will take its course and the guilty would not be spared."The manhunt is on for the accused. Nobody can be allowed to take the law in their hands, strict action is being taken against the accused," Nitish told the media here.Nitish further said the bodyguard has been suspended and arrested."A departmental action has already been initiated against him. A criminal case will also be pursued against him," he said."Nobody will be spared. Whoever is found guilty will be brought to justice," he added.Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a shutdown in Gaya town over the alleged killing of the 19-year-old student.