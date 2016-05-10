Bihar road rage: JDU suspends MLC Manorama Devi

The Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday suspended road-rage accused Rocky Yadav's mother and MLC Manorama Devi from the party.Rocky, who is accused of shooting dead a teenager for overtaking his SUV, was earlier in the day sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Gaya Court.Moments after the Gaya Police claimed that Rocky confessed to shooting dead the teenager, the main accused offered a contradictory statement and said that he never fired any shots nor was he in hiding."All the allegations are completely baseless, I am innocent. I was not in the city that day," Rocky told reporters.Rakesh Yadav alias Rocky, the main accused in the alleged murder of teenager Aditya Sachdeva in a road rage case, was arrested in the wee hours today.The police said that he was hiding inside a construction company office when the Special Task Force (STF) sleuths raided the place at 4 a.m. today.The arrest took place a day after Rocky's mother was interrogated.