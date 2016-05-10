 Bihar road rage: JDU suspends MLC Manorama Devi
Search

Bihar road rage: JDU suspends MLC Manorama Devi

By: || Updated: 10 May 2016 09:28 PM
Bihar road rage: JDU suspends MLC Manorama Devi
Gaya: The Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday suspended road-rage accused Rocky Yadav's mother and MLC Manorama Devi from the party.

Rocky, who is accused of shooting dead a teenager for overtaking his SUV, was earlier in the day sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Gaya Court.

Moments after the Gaya Police claimed that Rocky confessed to shooting dead the teenager, the main accused offered a contradictory statement and said that he never fired any shots nor was he in hiding.

"All the allegations are completely baseless, I am innocent. I was not in the city that day," Rocky told reporters.

Rakesh Yadav alias Rocky, the main accused in the alleged murder of teenager Aditya Sachdeva in a road rage case, was arrested in the wee hours today.

The police said that he was hiding inside a construction company office when the Special Task Force (STF) sleuths raided the place at 4 a.m. today.

The arrest took place a day after Rocky's mother was interrogated.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Amarinder, Badals hand-in-glove, playing 'friendly match' in Punjab: AAP

trending now

INDIA
TRS fields 3 candidates for RS polls
VIDEO
I tried to convince Mohammad Shami that he should ...
VIDEO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Varanasi to host French ...