Bihar road rage: BJP calls for shutdown in Gaya over teen's murder

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday called for a shutdown in the town of Gaya over the alleged killing of 19-year-old Aditya Sachdeva by Rocky Yadav, the son of Janata Dal (United) legislative council member Manorama Devi.Meanwhile, the police is yet to arrest Rocky who is still on the run, nearly 36 hours after the incident.The youth was shot dead in Gaya on Saturday night allegedly because the son of JD-U MLC was irked with the teenager for overtaking his SUV.Aditya, who was a businessman's son who had recently given his Class 12 exams, was in his Swift car with his friends when he overtook the Range Rover belonging to the family of Manorama Devi.Rocky was travelling in the SUV with a security guard who has said that the bullet that hit Aditya was fired from the personal revolver of the politician's son.While Rocky is still on the run, the police have arrested Devi's husband Bindeshwari Prasad Yadav alias Bindi Yadav for helping him escape and also the guard.