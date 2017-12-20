 Bihar: Naxals attack Masudan Railway Station; abduct official
Bihar: Naxals attack Masudan Railway Station; abduct official

The incident took place after the Naxals had called for Bihar and Jharkhand 'bandh' on December 20

By: || Updated: 20 Dec 2017 10:48 AM
Naxals attack railway station in Bihar/ ANI IMAGE

Bihar: Masudan railway station in Bihar witnessed a shocking incident on Tuesday night when around 15-20 naxals attacked the station and torched the property. The Maoists also abducted two officials, including the assistant station master.

The incident took place after the Naxals had called for Bihar and Jharkhand 'bandh' on December 20.

As per news agency ANI, “The Assistant Station Master had called up the Maldah Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), saying the Naxals threatened to kill them if trains continued plying on the Masudan track”

The incident has affected the operation of trains on Bhagalpur-Kiul line.

A joint team of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have started the search operation to locate the abducted officers.

